Firefighters respond to porch fire

Firefighters in Hartford responded early Thursday morning to a fire in the city's south end.

According to fire officials, calls about it came in shortly before 4:30 a.m. They reported a fire at 55 Bond St.

Officials said the fire began on the rear porches of the building and quickly spread.

Firefighters said they got the fire under control around 5 a.m.

A search for anyone in the home found no one.

No injuries were reported.

