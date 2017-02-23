Top-ranked UConn routs No. 23 Temple for 102nd straight win

Connecticut's Crystal Dangerfield, Katie Lou Samuelson, Saniya Chong and Napheesa Collier, from left, celebrate as they come off the court for a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Temple. (AP photo)

Napheesa Collier scored a career high 31 points and top-ranked UConn routed No. 23 Temple 90-45 on Wednesday night to extend the program's record winning streak to 102 straight games.

Katie Lou Samuelson added 19 points for the Huskies (27-0, 14-0 American), who bounced back from a closer-than-expected three-point road win at Tulane on Saturday to clinch their fourth straight American Athletic Conference regular-season championship.

UConn led by 22 points at halftime and scored the first eight points of the second half.

Gabby Williams chipped in with 15 points, giving her 1,003 for her career. She's the 43rd Husky to reach the 1,000-point milestone.

Williams picked up three first-quarter fouls, but Collier hit her first six shots from the floor and the Huskies led 23-11 after 10 minutes. The sophomore forward was 13 of 14 from the floor and pulled down 13 rebounds. It was her 11th double-double this season.

Feyonda Fitzgerald and Donnaizha Fountain each had 12 points for the Owls (21-6, 11-3) who lost for the first time in six games.

