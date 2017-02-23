Norwegian Air adds nonstop flight to Scotland at Bradley

Connecticut's governor announced on Thursday the addition of an international flight to one of the state's airports.

Norwegian Air International's Irish subsidiary will soon establish operations at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.

Starting on June 17, the airline will offer direct, nonstop service from Bradley to Edinburgh, Scotland.

“With the addition of these flights, travelers flying internationally for business or pleasure have even more convenient travel options in the greater Hartford region,” said Gov. Dannel Malloy.

Malloy said the airline will create a new trans-Atlantic flight to an international destination never before offered at the airport.

"The Norwegian Air route opens options for travelers and gives the business community additional access to Europe and Scandinavia," said Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman.

The service will utilize a Boeing 737-MAX aircraft with a 189-seat configuration, Malloy said. It will operate year-round, three times a week, with a twice-weekly schedule during the winter season. The summer season ends on Oct. 28, and the 2017-2018 winter season begins on Oct. 29.

It will mark the second airline that has added an international flight in less than a year, he said. Aer Lingus began offering flights to Ireland last fall.

“Bradley International Airport is recognized by many as being faster and less stressful than other nearby airports," Malloy said. "And with the addition of new flights to Europe, as well as new destinations around the country, that reputation only improves.”

Representatives from the Connecticut Airport Authority were also on hand.

