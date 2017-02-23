Clouds may interfere with today's potential warmth

Thursday morning's dense fog and clouds are expected to give way to potential near-record temperatures.

However, meteorologist Scot Haney said it may only be that way for half of the state.

"There will be quite a temperature spread across the state with highs ranging from the low 50s in coastal areas of New London County to the low and middle 60s over northern Connecticut," he said.

Haney forecasted a high of 52 degrees in New London and 65 in Enfield.

"A south or southwesterly breeze will strengthen as the day progresses and that’s why shoreline communities will be much cooler," he said.

The record high for the greater Hartford area on Feb. 23 is 68. It was set in 1990. For Bridgeport, it's 60 degrees, set in 2012.

"We expect temperatures to stay below record levels, but it could be close," Haney said.

A cold front is expected to stall in the state or just to its north, paving the way for potential rain showers by Thursday night.

Lows overnight should be in the 40s.

Friday is forecasted to be a bit colder than Thursday; however, it depends on the front.

"Abundant cloud cover and scattered rain showers will likely hold temperatures down a bit," Haney said. "We are forecasting highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees."

Greater Hartford's record for Feb. 24 is 73, which was set in 1985. For Bridgeport, it's 60 and was set last year.

"Those records should be safe," Haney said.

To read the complete technical discussion, click here.

