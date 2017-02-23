Sacred Heart University student falsely reported rape, police say

A Sacred Heart University student was arrested after police said she made up a sexual assault story.

Police said 18-year-old Nikki Yovino claimed she was raped by two men at a house party on Lakeside Drive in Bridgeport.

They responded to St. Vincent's Medical Center on Oct. 15, 2016, which is when the report was made.

There, Yovino told them that the alleged assault took place in a bathroom.

One of the men was a football player at the school. The other was a former student.

Detectives said they conducted a thorough investigation and met several times with SHU administrators.

They found that statements from eyewitnesses and evidence collected at the scene suggested that a sexual assault did indeed happen.

As the investigation continued, however, police learned more information that contradicted Yovino's story.

When confronted with the new evidence, she admitted to having consensual sex with both men.

At that point, detectives said probable cause was developed for filing a false report and tampering with evidence.

A warrant was granted.

Yovino was informed of the warrant and turned herself in on Tuesday.

