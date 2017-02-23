Sacred Heart University student falsely reported rape, police say

Two people were killed in an overnight crash along Interstate 91.More >
A Connecticut State Trooper suffered minor injuries when his cruiser was struck early Saturday morning.More >
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.More >
Longtime owner of the Shady Glen Dairy Stores William Hoch died Thursday.More >
Connecticut is in the national spotlight again as Education Secretary Betsy DeVos had strong criticism for East Hartford Public Schools and described the high school as a dangerous daycare.More >
An ugly battle is breaking out in one of the prettiest parts of Connecticut and some say public safety is at stake.More >
Police in Danbury have identified the mother of an infant that was found abandoned behind a grocery store.More >
A Hartford man was arrested after police said he hit and beat a 75-year-old woman in Farmington on Thursday night because she would not stop talking.More >
Dozens of parades and ceremonies are schedule to be held across Connecticut to honor the memory of those who have served our country.More >
It is the unofficial start to the summer season and most of the weekend is looking okay, although not perfect.More >
