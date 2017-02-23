Grab your spoons! It's National Chili Day

Flatlander Chili. See the recipe on AllRecipes.com. (AllRecipes photo)

They can be hot. They can be mild. Either way, they're one of America's favorite winter dishes.

Thursday is National Chili Day, according to NationalDayCalendar.com.

It's typically celebrated on the fourth Thursday in February.

The term refers to its main ingredient, the "chili pepper."

Chili itself is often also made with tomatoes, beans, meat, garlic, onions and cumin. There are many varieties and recipes.

According to NationalDayCalendar, American frontier settlers used a kind of chili recipe that was formed into bricks and dried to be boiled in pots later.

In 1893, a chili stand in San Antonio, TX helped people across the country appreciate its taste.

Before World War II, a number of chili joints popped up in Texas and neighboring states. Each claimed to have some kind of secret recipe.

The food, specifically chili con carne, was designated as the official dish of Texas in 1977.

The rest is history.

Fans of chili have been posting to social media with the hashtag #NationalChiliDay.

For a list of popular recipes, head to AllRecipes.com here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.