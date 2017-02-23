Off-duty troopers at the center of Wethersfield investigation

Two state troopers are at the center of an investigation being done by Wethersfield police (WFSB)

Two Connecticut State Troopers are the focal point of an investigation by the Wethersfield Police Department.

Police have not provided specific details about the reason for the investigation.

"This investigation is active and ongoing, and as such, further information will be released if and when it becomes available," said Lt. Andrew Power, Wethersfield police. "This investigation is being conducted in coordination with the State’s Attorney office and the CT State Police."

While they stressed that accountability and transparency are important, Wethersfield police said they could not release any more information.

On Wednesday, police said the two troopers were reassigned to non-police duties.

Connecticut State Police confirmed the names of the officers on Thursday, as Xavier Cruz from Troop K in Colchester, and Rupert Laird of Troop C in Tolland. Police said they graduated from the same police class in 2012.

According to paperwork released by Wethersfield police, a man showed up at St. Francis Hospital’s emergency room in Hartford saying he was assaulted over the weekend.

It reportedly happened last Saturday, and sources say the incident reportedly ended at a home in Wethersfield.

Paperwork shows the man went to the hospital just after 8 p.m. on Monday. A registered nurse called police, which is standard procedure, and police officers started looking into the claim.

