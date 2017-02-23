Drought, warm temps a challenge for ski resorts

The drought and warm temps have made it difficult for ski areas, but Ski Sundown in New Hartford said it is up for the challenge. (WFSB photo)

First, it was an extreme drought that plagued most of the state. Then, spring-like temperatures arrived earlier than normal.

The roller coaster of weatherr has made it a challenge for Connecticut's ski areas, particularly Ski Sundown in New Hartford.

However, the businesses told Eyewitness that they're doing their best to salvage the season.

"As the day goes on, it'll soften up and it'll be very nice," said Marjorie Simmons of Torrington.

Simmons, however, was concerned about what the mountain would look like in a few days.

"I'm a little worried," she said. "My daughter is coming to visit me from Kentucky and she wants to ski, so we're hoping we can ski Sunday and Monday."

After straining to keep the trails open last year, managers said they've been forced to add more staff this year to make sure they're in good shape despite the lack of cold weathe, snow and at times, water.

Given the drought, the trails at many of the resorts are in good shape.

At Ski Sundown, it said its base of snow is 12 feet deep. It said that's enough to fill in the gaps for the rest of the season if it stays warm.

The surface of the snow may be a bit icy and firm, but people like Danielle Enersen and her children said they didn't mind.

"I think it's nice to not be uncomfortable in the freezing weather," Enersen said. "I've very excited."

Managers said now the biggest challenge is making sure that once the snow melts in back yards, skiers don't forget that mountains like Ski Sundown are still open for a little while longer.

