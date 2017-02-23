Study: Southwestern CT a better casino gaming market than Hartford area

Two people were killed in an overnight crash along Interstate 91.More >
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.More >
A Connecticut State Trooper suffered minor injuries when his cruiser was struck early Saturday morning.More >
Longtime owner of the Shady Glen Dairy Stores William Hoch died Thursday.More >
A publicist for rock legend Gregg Allman says the organist and singer for The Allman Brothers Band has died. He was 69.More >
Connecticut is in the national spotlight again as Education Secretary Betsy DeVos had strong criticism for East Hartford Public Schools and described the high school as a dangerous daycare.More >
An ugly battle is breaking out in one of the prettiest parts of Connecticut and some say public safety is at stake.More >
Police in Danbury have identified the mother of an infant that was found abandoned behind a grocery store.More >
The New Haven Police Department said on Saturday afternoon that the department is grieving the loss of an officer killed in a motorcycle crash in South Carolina.More >
A Hartford man was arrested after police said he hit and beat a 75-year-old woman in Farmington on Thursday night because she would not stop talking.More >
