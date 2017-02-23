Potholes show up as temps warm up

Potholes are being found all over the state as temperatures fluctuate (WFSB)

The winter warm up is a treat for many, but it's been tough on cars.

If you've been driving anywhere lately, you've probably encountered your share of potholes all over the state, like Hartford.

There are 213 miles of city streets in Hartford, and potholes can pop tires, ruin alignments, and bend a rim.

Vernon Matthews, a superintendent at Hartford’s Department of Public Works, says the constant traffic from the 24,000 cars that drive on the city streets each day, erodes the pavement, enhancing the potholes, making them really bad on wheels.

“When we get these rising temperatures and the water up under the asphalt, it's like an explosion,” Matthews said.

Department of Public Works employee Faustino Nieves was working on Broad Street on Thursday, which is one of the most notorious streets in the city for bone-rattling potholes.

He has the truck back up to the pothole where he can start shoveling out the cold patch.

The city says it uses 60 tons of the stuff each year.

After applying several loads of the patch, a tamperer smooths and levels the road out.

It’s done in under five minutes, and Nieves said he will do dozens more in a day.

“Maybe 40, 45 in one day,” he said.

His boss says on a warm day, collectively, the DPW treats 800 potholes citywide.

“It's not easy,” Nieves said.

You can report of pothole with the Channel 3 app, by uploading a photo and including where it was located.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.