CT Flower Show comes to Hartford this weekend

Perennial lovers rejoice as the annual flower and garden show comes to Connecticut this weekend.

The 36th annual Connecticut Flower & Garden Show started on Thursday at Connecticut Convention Center and runs through Sunday.

"After a long, cold winter, this preview of spring will offer many creative and practical ideas for house, apartment and condo dwellers alike,” Kristie Gonsalves, president of North East Expos which presents the Connecticut Flower & Garden Show, said in a statement on Thursday.

The event, which has the theme of Woodland Enchantment, features more than 300 booths of displays, activities and shopping.

"I know that this has been going on for years,” Linda Grzeika, of Colchester, said. “But this is my first time here and it's lived up to the expectations, it's really great."

People flocked to the event on Thursday. Linda Rose, of Shelton, said the exhibits were “absolutely fantastic.”

“My husband just retired and he is loving all the woodland exhibits,” Rose said.

There will be more than 50 hours of education seminars and demonstrations by expert presenters. There is no charge after ad mission.

"You want to probably wait to plant out until probably the first of April - because the plants that are here, even though they're hearty perennials, they have been forced to bloom earlier than normal so you want to wait a little bit,” Nancy Ballek from Ballek's Garden Center in East Haddam said.

Ballek’s farm has been in her family since the 1600's and said "don't panic" if your bulbs are breaking through, you don't even need to cover them.

“"Most of the bulbs are quite fine if they go through a light frost - you worry, ‘oh my - no,’” Balek said. “They'll be fine; they'll be fine. They can go down to 25 even."

"There's not really a lot you can do - just enjoy it. Enjoy it while it's here, early,” Tim Huk with Rising Sun Landscaping said. “That's right, we'll take it."

The Connecticut Flower & Garden Show runs until 7 p.m., on Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The ticket prices for adults are $18 while children, who were between the ages of 5-12, are $5 and children under the age of 5 are free. Seniors, who are older than 62 years, are $16 for Thursday and Friday only.

