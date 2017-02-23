School bus involved in crash in Southington elementary school parking lot

A school bus was involved in a minor crash in Southington on Thursday (WFSB)

A school bus was involved in a crash in Southington on Thursday afternoon.

The crash was reported in the parking lot at Derynoski Elementary School around 3:30 p.m. A car hit the back of the bus, according to superintendent's office.

Even though there were students on the bus, there were no reported injuries, the superintendent's office said.

At the time of the crash, the students were being transported from South End Elementary School to Derynoski School for the after school program.

The car involved in the crash sustained minor damage.

