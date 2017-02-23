Better Connecticut Sound of Music Tickets Sweepstakes

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The Better Connecticut Sound of Music Tickets Sweepstakes begins at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time (”E.T.”) on Monday, February 27, 2017 and ends at 4:00 p.m. E.T. on Friday, March 3, 2017.

Sponsors: WFSB/Meredith Corporation, 333 Capital Blvd, Rocky Hill CT 06067; Palace Theater, 100 East Main St, Waterbury CT 06702.

ENTRY: Watch Better Connecticut on WFSB from 3:00-4:00 p.m. E.T. on Monday, February 27 – Friday, March 3, 2017. A video and audio announcement will prompt viewers to call 866-539-9372. The third (3rd) caller answered by the Sponsor each day is a winner, once eligibility is confirmed. In the event that the third (3rd) caller is determined to be ineligible, subsequent calls will be taken in order until an eligible winner is determined.

Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or delay sweepstakes in the event of telephone or other technical or mechanical failure or problems of any kind or because of non-authorized human intervention. Sponsor is not responsible for telephone or other technical or mechanical failure or problems of any kind. Sponsor is not responsible for high volume of phone calls that could result in continuous busy signal or phone company message that all circuits are busy. All phone lines are cleared at time of video/audio cue to call.

ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Connecticut who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsor, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from Sponsor within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: At approximately 4:00 p.m. E.T. each day from Monday, February 27 – Friday, March 3, 2017, one (1) winner will be determined (total of five (5) winners). Each winner will receive two (2) tickets to The Sound of Music at The Palace Theater (100 East Main Street, Waterbury CT 06702) on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 7:30 pm. Approximate retail value of each prize: $156.00.

One prize per household. Winner is responsible for picking up prize at Sponsor’s address by 5:00 p.m. E.T. on Monday, March 6, 2017. Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsor. Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited. Entrants understand that Sponsor is not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding in all respects.

ODDS of winning depend on the number and timing of eligible calls received.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsor to use winner’s entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) if Sponsor is unable to confirm eligibility of potential winner(s) by 5:00 pm on Monday, March 6, 2017,prize will be forfeited. If forfeited, Sponsors will donate prize to a 501c3 at WFSB-TV’s discretion. Potential winner(s) may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity within two (2) days of notification.

By participating and winning a prize, winner releases Sponsor, its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, CT state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner(s). For the winner’s list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after Friday, March 10, 2017 to Winner’s List/Sound of Music at the WFSB Sponsor address above.