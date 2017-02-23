Family: Missing student located at Waterbury train station

Trooper One is helping in the search for missing student. (Kelly O'Donnell)

The missing student is believed to 16-year-old Brandon Filippone, of Prospect. (CT State Police)

Police were actively searching for a student after he reportedly went missing from a school in Beacon Falls on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities had been searching for 16-year-old Brandon Filippone, of Prospect, but as of 7:30 p.m., his father Robert Fillipone confirmed the teen was found at the train station in Waterbury.

Police said Filippone ran away from Woodland Regional High school in Beacon Falls.

A Silver Alert was issued for Filippone on Thursday.

The teen's father said Brandon was taken to St. Mary's Hospital, but that he is not injured.

Anyone with any information should call Connecticut State Police at 203-393-4200.

