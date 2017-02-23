Record Warmth and BIG Changes for the Weekend!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

Wow, what a Friday - and we're just halfway through!

Here are the headlines coming from the unseasonably warm weather so far today: At Bridgeport, with a temperature of 61, a new record for this date has been set! As of the Noon hour, the temperature has reached 70 at Windsor Locks --- this is just 3 degrees away from record warmth for the Greater Hartford Area and also is a tie for 3rd warmest February day since records have been kept (the all-time record is 73, which happens to also be the daily record for the 24th of February). As we head through the afternoon hours, temperatures inland could actually go a couple degrees higher thanks to a southwesterly flow and a decent amount of sunshine. Along the shoreline, that same flow coming across the cooler water of Long Island Sound will prevent temperatures from going any higher - in fact, temps may fall a bit.

Tonight, there will be scattered fog and temperatures only drop to the mid and upper 40s.

For the weekend, Saturday will again be mild - if we see sunshine like today, temperatures could once again go well into the 60s if not get close to 70 inland. Once we hit 60 tomorrow, it will mark the 3rd consecutive day 60 or higher at Windsor Locks... the last time this happened in February was back in 1991! A strong cold front moves through Southern New England tomorrow night, bringing rain and possibly thunderstorms. Any wet weather wraps up by daybreak Sunday, with some sunshine thereafter. But behind the front it will be windy and much cooler - highs will be at least 20 degrees cooler than Saturday.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

--------------------------------------------

YESTERDAY…

It was quite a day with record breaking highs in portions of Southern New England, but not here in Connecticut. Boston reached 68 degrees, Providence reached 66 degrees, and the high was 64 degrees in Worcester. These are all new record highs for February 23rd.

Here in Connecticut, the mercury topped out at 66 degrees at Bradley International Airport, which fell short of the record by 2 degrees. The February 23rd record of 68 degrees set in 1990 remains intact. The high temperature in Bridgeport was 54 degrees. The record for February 23rd is 60 degrees, set in 2012. Portions of coastal Connecticut had highs only near 50 degrees due to the combination of low clouds, fog, and a wind from off our cold coastal waters.

THIS MORNING…

There is a good chance new records will be set this morning for the warmest low temperature. The warmest low temperature on record for February 24th for the Greater Hartford Area is 43 degrees, set in 1991. The corresponding record for Bridgeport is 39 degrees, set in 1984. Temperatures will drop no lower than the 40s this morning.

Over night, moist air flowed northward across the cold water in Long Island Sound and the Atlantic Ocean. It completely saturated the air and that's why we have a low overcast in parts of the state along with areas of fog. Spotty drizzle could be a bit of a problem as well.

TODAY AND TONIGHT…

A cold front will stall to the north of Connecticut, which means we will remain in a mild southerly flow. How warm it gets is all about clearing and where you live in the state. Again, this morning is partly to mostly cloudy and some of you may have to drive through fog on your way to work. You might even run into some spotty drizzle. The sky should brighten this afternoon, but the clouds won’t completely go away. In fact, clouds and fog could linger well into the afternoon, especially near the coast. High temperatures will range from the 50s at the coast to the low and middle 60s inland.

The record high for the Greater Hartford Area for February 24th is 73 degrees, set in 1985. The record high in Bridgeport is 60 degrees, set just 1 year ago in 2016. We could come close to a record high in Bridgeport.

THE WEEKEND….

A strong storm will track through the Great Lakes Region tonight and tomorrow morning, and then it will move northward into Canada. Meanwhile, a strong cold front will approach New England from the west. A southerly wind in advance of the front means we’ll have another day of unseasonably mild weather. Once again, high temperatures will range from the 50s at the coast to the low and middle 60s inland. The moist ocean flow means there will be plenty of clouds and perhaps areas of dense coastal fog in the morning. Rain and drizzle will be spotty and light throughout the daylight hours.

The cold front will pass through the state tomorrow evening with showers, some of which could produce moderate to heavy rain. There is also a chance for a rumble of thunder. The rain will end before dawn Sunday as temperatures fall back into the 30s to near 40 degrees.

Sunday will be partly sunny, windy and much colder. Highs will be in the low and middle 40s in most locations, but temperatures could stay in the 30s in the Litchfield Hills. A brisk northwesterly wind will gust to over 30 mph at times. The air will turn colder Sunday night. Temperatures will dip into the middle and upper 20s.

NEXT WEEK…

Sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness on Monday as a storm approaches New England from the west. Temperatures will likely reach the mid to upper 40s. Rain or a wintry mix is expected to develop late in the afternoon and it will continue Monday night. At this point, it looks like a mainly rain event for much of the state Monday night.

If our timing is correct, rain will end Tuesday morning, and then the sky will become partly sunny. The air behind the storm won’t be cold, and if the sun comes out early enough during the day, temperatures could reach the 50s Tuesday afternoon .

More changes can be expected Wednesday and Thursday. That’s when a storm will track to the west of Connecticut. Rain could develop by late Wednesday and it will continue Wednesday night. The rain will end Thursday morning. That's when a gusty northwesterly wind will take over and the sky will start to clear. Highs on Wednesday should be close to 50 degrees and highs on Thursday will be in the 40s to near 50 degrees.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”