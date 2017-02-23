Malloy takes issue with Trump spokesman's comments

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's office is taking issue with comments made about the Democrat by President Donald Trump's communications director.

During a media briefing Thursday, Sean Spicer was asked about Malloy's recommendation that Connecticut law enforcement officials not take action solely to enforce federal immigration law. The advice was in response Trump's crackdown on immigrants living illegally in the U.S.

Spicer called it "concerning" and "troubling" that Malloy would send such a message to residents and other governors "because we are a nation of laws."

Malloy's spokeswoman Kelly Donnelly said Spicer and the administration "would benefit from a Civics 101 refresher," noting the U.S. Constitution provides "clear guidance on the rights of states."

Malloy will be in Washington, D.C. for the National Governors Association winter meeting over the weekend.

