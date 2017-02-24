ICE: Amber Alert suspect deported in 2013, 6-year-old girl found safe

Aylyn Sofia Hernandez was believed to be with her father, Oscar Hernandez. (NY state police/WFSB photos)

Police found Aylyn Sofia Hernandez and took her father, Oscar Hernandez, into custody. (Bridgeport Police Department)

A girl that was the subject of an Amber Alert out of Bridgeport has been found, according to New York State police.

According to Bridgeport police, 6-year-old Aylyn Sofia Hernandez was reported missing following a double stabbing and a murder. They also found Aylyn's father, 39-year-old Oscar Hernandez.

According to Bridgeport police, Hernandez was found near Harrisburg, PA. A pursuit of him there resulted in the damaging of three cruisers.

During the police pursuit, the Pennsylvania trooper received a minor injury. Aylyn also suffered a minor injury to her head and leg, according to Bridgeport police. Police were making arrangements to have her brought back to Connecticut.

"It tugs on your heart. This is a 6-year-old," Bridgeport Police Chief AJ Perez said. "We don't know what she witnessed. We don't know what she saw. We can only imagine."

Hernandez has been transported to a local hospital in Pennsylvania with "minor injuries." Hernandez is being held as a fugitive from justice and arrest was issued from Bridgeport.

Bridgeport Mayor Joseph Ganim said the rescue of this 6-year-old "was not the work of one agency."

“We are all absolutely relieved that after this horrible tragedy that resulted in the death of a young mother in Bridgeport, her six year-old daughter was not harmed, and is being held safely in custody,” Ganim said in a statement on Friday. “I want to thank everyone for their support and the combined efforts of police, the media, and the general public."

A 911 call was made by the landlord at 69 Greenwood St. for a reported stabbing at the home around 2:45 a.m. According to investigators, Hernandez showed up to the house early Friday morning after two women arrived home from a late night out.

Everyone involved in the incident lives in the home, according to police.

They said some kind of argument ensued inside and Hernandez stabbed the women, one of whom died. The victim who died was identified as Aylyn's mother, 26-year-old Nidia Gonzales.

Detectives said Hernandez had a dating relationship with the Aylyn's mother, but they were not married.

"It looks like alcohol had a lot to do with it," Perez said. "But that's part of the investigation."

Perez called the scene inside the home "horrendous."

"There was just so much blood and it was so senseless," he said. "This is the ugly, ugly side of domestic violence."

Sources told Eyewitness News the second victim was friend of Gonzales. She suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken to St. Vincent Medical Center where police said she remains in the critical, but stable condition. Gonzales is expected to be OK, according to Bridgeport police.

"She underwent surgery early [Friday] morning and our last report from the hospital is that she's in critical but stable condition and is expected to survive," said Capt. Brian Fitzgerald, Bridgeport police.

Hernandez fled with Aylyn in a silver 2017 Hyundai Sonata with Connecticut registration AG91925. They said the car was being driven by Hernandez. They also said the vehicle was rented.

Around 11:15 a.m., the police started pursuing Hernandez in Pennsylvania. The vehicle was stopped, which ended the more than 300-mile search for Oscar and Aylyn Hernandez.

Bridgeport police said Hernandez is known to them, though this was the first time they had been to the house since 2012. Perez said he has a restraining order against him that was the result of an assault on another woman unrelated to Friday's incident.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE said Hernandez, who is a citizen of El Salvador, was deported in October 2013. According to ICE, he was removed from the United States on Nov. 27, 2013.

"He has prior felony convictions from 2002 for assault and threatening, as well as several misdemeanor convictions. ICE has placed an immigration detainer with the Bridgeport (Connecticut) Police Department," Shawn Neudauer, who is the ICE spokesman, said in a statement to Eyewitness News on Friday.

Governor Malloy's office released a statement on the fact that Hernandez was previously deported, but returned to Connecticut.

"Our local laws are designed to protect our residents and also ensure that those in harm's way feel safe seeking help from law enforcement. That's why convicted violent felons are detained for deportation under our state laws that the governor has consistently and strongly supported," Kelly Donnelly, who is the spokesperson for governor, said in a statement to Eyewitness News.

Friday's murder was Connecticut's first intimate partner violence homicide in 2017, according to CT Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

"We are saddened that another life has been taken because of domestic violence, but are grateful that the victim's daughter has been found," Karen Jarmoc, chief executive officer of CT Coalition Against Domestic Violence, said in a statement on Friday.

Connecticut had 8 intimate partner violence homicides in 2015 and 9 intimate partner violence homicides in 2016.

"We urge everyone to be vigilant of the signs that abusive behaviors may be escalating towards fatal violence. We want the public to know that our 18 member organizations are here to help by providing safe, confidential and free services across the state, 24 hours per day, 7 days per week," Jarmoc went on to say.

Neighbors along Greenwood Street said they were stunned to learn the news.

One told Eyewitness News that they remember seeing Aylin playing recently and that the family seemed happy together. Another said the street is known as one of the safer neighborhoods in the community.

"They seemed to be very nice people, they're quiet," said Gary Chapman of Bridgeport.

Chapman said he lived in the area for 30 years.

He said it was just Thursday when he saw Aylyn outside.

"[I] saw the girl, she was playing with a soccer ball," Chapman said.

Then came the news of what happened on Friday morning.

"I am shocked because it kept going on the news," Chapman said.

He said he never noticed any sign of trouble at the home.

Brenda Burks said she lives on Summit Street, two houses down from Greenwood Street. She too said she was stunned by the domestic violence.

"It's scary," she said. "It's really scary."

