Golf superstar Rory McIlroy commits to the Travelers Championship

The Travelers Championship announced the landing of a big name on Friday.

Organizers said reigning FedExCup champion and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy committed to the golf tournament at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell set for this summer.

McIlroy is currently ranked 3rd in the Official World Golf Rankings; however, he has held the top spot for 95 weeks.

The appearance will mark his first at the tournament.

“I’m delighted that the Travelers Championship is part of my schedule this year," McIlroy said. It’ll be such a great experience. The course should really set up well for my game and I’m really looking forward to teeing it up there in June against some of the tour's best players.”

The Travelers Championship is set for June 19 through June 25.

