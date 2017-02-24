Man faces more charges after flashing people in downtown Hartford

Rolstan Gentle suspected of flashing women downtown Hartford may be facing more charges on Friday. (Hartford Police Department)

A man suspected of flashing women in downtown Hartford may be facing more charges on Friday.

Police said 25-year-old Rolstan Gentle followed a woman to her parked car in State House sSquare where he whistled and tried to talk to her. Authorities said when the women turned around he took off his pants and exposed himself.

Police said they believe Gentle also exposed himself to people two other times that night.

Gentle is a registered sex offender.

