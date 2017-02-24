'Super load' of power plant parts to close streets in Simsbury

What's being called a "super load" will make its way through the town of Simsbury this weekend.

It will be the first of six super loads of power plant equipment scheduled to arrive in town.

The first load is scheduled to arrive on Sunday, according to Simsbury police.

Tuesday around 9 p.m., the super load will move south on Route 10, also known as Hopmeadow Street into Avon. State police will escort it.

Hopmeadow Street will be closed between West Street and Stratton Brook Road between 8 p.m. and 12 a.m.

The road will be closed while the bridge that crosses Hop Brook is prepared to handle the transport. No traffic will be allowed to cross the bridge.

However, the move may be affected by the weather.

Police said it could be rescheduled for Wednesday night because rain is in the forecast for Tuesday.

Detours will be in place for Route 10 south.

Drivers heading in that direction can go on West Street to Brushy Hill Road to Stratton Brook Road and back to Route 10.

Drivers heading north on Route 10 can take Stratton Brook Road to Bushy Hill Road to West Street and back to Route 10.

