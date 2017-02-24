FBI investigating construction of Dunkin Donuts Park in Hartford

Drivers are being asked to avoid Route 5/15 Southbound near exit 56 in Orange for an accident.More >
One person is dead and another injured after a two car crash with a rollover and ejectionMore >
Longtime owner of the Shady Glen Dairy Stores William Hoch died Thursday.More >
Emergency personnel responded to a person that fell at Ross’s Cliff in Danielson on Sunday.More >
Two people were killed in an overnight crash along Interstate 91.More >
A New Haven man was shot and killed and another injured following a shooting in New Haven on Saturday.More >
A crowd of at least 60 people gathered on Dickerman Street in New Haven to pay tribute to a friend and family member killed in a daylight shooting on Saturday afternoon.More >
Route 66 in Portland, known as Portland-Cobalt Rd, or the “ledges” is closed in the area of Depot Hill Rd is closed as crews respond to a car crash.More >
Dozens of parades and ceremonies are schedule to be held across Connecticut to honor the memory of those who have served our country.More >
Crews said a 26-year-old woman fell from the waterfalls at Ender’s Falls State Park in Granby on Saturday afternoon.More >
