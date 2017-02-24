Trending milder, to record levels? ...and the chance for storms, then snow!

AFTERNOON UPDATE

After starting the day with temperatures in the 20s and 30s, we'll see the mercury peak in the lower 50s in many towns this afternoon under some filtered sunshine as higher level cloudiness moves into the region.

Tonight there will be just a slight chance for a passing shower (a little wintry mix can't be ruled out in the higher elevations of Litchfield County).

Tomorrow, expect more mild weather with high temperatures into the mid-50s. We'll see more clouds than sunshine with a chance for some late day showers as a push of milder air heads in our direction. Wednesday has the potential to be quite mild - records are even in jeopardy, with highs well into the 60s - especially if we see sunshine! Furthermore, as a strong cold front approaches late in the day, thunderstorms will be possible. Behind the front, temperatures plummet for the end of the week. Then, a clipper on Friday could produce some snow!

As of now, for the weekend, temperatures go from the 30s on Saturday to near 50 on Sunday. If current trends hold, we should be storm-free both days.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

---------------------------------------

Quiet Today

Today is going to be a nice day with partly to mostly sunny skies. High pressure will nose its way in from the Great Lakes, helping to keep the wind more reasonable too. Highs will range generally between 45 and 53 degrees, a touch above average, but a lot closer to normal than this past Friday and Saturday.

Unsettled Tuesday through Thursday

Tomorrow will be unsettled. One of a series of disturbances will move into New England. There is some discrepancy as to the exact path, with some models giving Connecticut a direct hit, while others have been maintaining a more southerly preference for precipitation. Right now, we think Connecticut will see scattered showers. The sky will become cloudy during the morning and showers will develop by late morning/early afternoon. Temperatures will likely reach the 50s, despite the clouds and easterly wind. Showers will continue Tuesday night.

Another storm system will spread more rain into the state on Wednesday. Temperatures could reach well into the 50s and low-60s as a warm front lifts north as the next lobe of rain shifts through the state.

Colder air will move in on the heels of that storm late Wednesday night and Thursday. A cold front will pass from Upstate New York and through Connecticut, Wednesday night, with a few showers lingering Thursday morning. Clearing will occur Thursday afternoon as a new cell of high pressure comes to the region from southern Canada. The air will be cooler, remaining in the 40s.

Turning colder Friday and next weekend

The weather will turn cooler Friday and colder yet Saturday. High pressure will be slowly trying to move closer and will bring partly sunny skies. There may be a few flurries or snow showers Friday as a weak disturbance breaks up the overall colder, tranquil pattern. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies and cold temperatures: 30s and 40s by day, and teens and 20s at night..

Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney

