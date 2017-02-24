Watchdog groups say "My Friend Cayla" doll spies on children

Parents, nationally and internationally, have raised concerns that a “My Friend Cayla,” the latest doll to hit the market, may be spying on children.

Electronic privacy experts said “My Friend Cayla,” produced by Vivid Toy Group, which appears to be an ordinary doll, is vulnerable to hackers who can access the Bluetooth device embedded in the toy to eavesdrop on children, and talk back to them.

"Oh, that is definitely creepy. That is definitely creepy," said Bristol resident, George Hargrove.

“My Friend Cayla” has raised concerns overseas. The German Telecommunications Office banned the doll for purchase.

Vivid Toy Group released a statement to Eyewitness News that the doll is safe, claiming, "We take the safety of our products and our consumers' experience extremely seriously.

“However, the claims in the German media today are factually incorrect and we are working with our German partners to resolve this issue."

In the United States, consumer watch groups are siding with Germany’s decision, and have filed a formal complaint about the doll with the Federal Trade Commission.

The Federal Trade Commission did confirm with Eyewitness News that a complaint has been filed with the office, but did not comment further.

