Dash cam video shows trooper rescue jumper on Q-Bridge in New Haven

A newly-released dash cam video shows Connecticut State Police trooper stop a man from jumping off the Q-Bridge in New Haven last week.

During rush hour on Friday evening, troopers from Troop G in Bridgeport responded to Interstate 95 Southbound in New Haven to a scene in which a man was attempting to jump of the bridge.

Troopers arrived on the Q-Bridge around 5:30 p.m. and spotted the unidentified man on the opposite side of the barrier. After several attempts and negotiations, police said the man refused and moved closer to the edge in an attempt to jump.

Trooper First Class Aaron Mathew ran toward the man and then, jumped over a cement barrier. Mathew held the man against the bridge with no barrier between him and the edge of the bridge. This move prevented him from jumping off the bridge.

Ultimately, Connecticut State Police troopers, New Haven police officers and New Haven firefighters pulled the man to safety.

Troopers said a CSP helicopter and the United States Coast Guard was also contacted, but were not needed.

The male was transported to the hospital for evaluation and further assistance.

Mathew "is a first time father-to-be any day now," police said.

The Connecticut State Police encourage those attempting suicide to seek help through National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The United States-based suicide prevention network of 161 crisis centers, that provides a 24/7, toll-free hotline available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.

In Connecticut, people can also call 211 for service information or 911.

