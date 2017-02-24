Dash cam video shows trooper rescue jumper on Q-Bridge in New Haven

A large crowd of police cruisers from the Clinton and Madison Police Departments has gathered outside of two neighboring homes on Sunday evening.More >
A large crowd of police cruisers from the Clinton and Madison Police Departments has gathered outside of two neighboring homes on Sunday evening.More >
Route 66 in Portland, known as Portland-Cobalt Rd, or the “ledges” is closed in the area of Depot Hill Rd is closed as crews respond to a car crash.More >
Route 66 in Portland, known as Portland-Cobalt Rd, or the “ledges” is closed in the area of Depot Hill Rd is closed as crews respond to a car crash.More >
Emergency personnel responded to a person that fell at Ross’s Cliff in Danielson on Sunday.More >
Emergency personnel responded to a person that fell at Ross’s Cliff in Danielson on Sunday.More >
Dozens of parades and ceremonies are schedule to be held across Connecticut to honor the memory of those who have served our country.More >
Dozens of parades and ceremonies are schedule to be held across Connecticut to honor the memory of those who have served our country.More >
A Vernon police cruiser was struck by a distracted driver who, police said, admitted to texting and driving early Sunday morning.More >
A Vernon police cruiser was struck by a distracted driver who, police said, admitted to texting and driving early Sunday morning.More >
Even though we had a mainly cloudy situation all day, more clouds are on the way – more than we had today, anyway. A storm system will be approaching from the west and southwest while a secondary low develops southeast of New England.More >
Even though we had a mainly cloudy situation all day, more clouds are on the way – more than we had today, anyway. A storm system will be approaching from the west and southwest while a secondary low develops southeast of New England.More >
Crews said a 26-year-old woman fell from the waterfalls at Ender’s Falls State Park in Granby on Saturday afternoon.More >
Crews said a 26-year-old woman fell from the waterfalls at Ender’s Falls State Park in Granby on Saturday afternoon.More >
Longtime owner of the Shady Glen Dairy Stores William Hoch died Thursday.More >
Longtime owner of the Shady Glen Dairy Stores William Hoch died Thursday.More >