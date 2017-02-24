New Haven man shot in ankle, shooter fled

New Haven police are investigating a shooting at the intersection of Day St. and Chapel St. where a man was shot in the ankle.

Police said the shooting took place at around 10 p.m. on Friday evening.

The victim, identified as a former Waterbury resident, Trayvon Lamar Foster, was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, told police that the shooter sped off in a black Volvo sedan.

Police are asking for anyone with information to call detectives at 203-946-6304.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.