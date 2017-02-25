Strong thunderstorms to usher in cooler air

The Storm Prediction Center has put Connecticut under a marginal risk for severe weather this evening when a round of storms moves through. (WFSB)

An unusual round of February thunderstorms will bring an end to the Spring-like weather we've been enjoying the last few days.

Saturday will start out warm with temperatures from the overnight hours in most places in the 50s. Those temperatures will rise throughout the day with many making it into the mid to upper 60s.

However, a line of showers and thunderstorms will push into the state later this afternoon and this evening. Meteorologist Mike Cameron says storms will probably begin to arrive after sunset and could pack a bit of a punch. Because of that, the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK has put most of Connecticut under a marginal risk for severe storms.

Some of the storms do the have the potential to be strong and could come with some gusty winds, heavy downpours and some isolated hail. However, Cameron expects many of the storms to quickly diminish as they move into the state.

Temperatures behind the storms will fall off quickly, with overnight lows dropping into the 30s. Your Sunday will be sunny, but much more seasonable with temperatures only in the low to mid 40s and a brisk northwesterly wind making it feel even cooler.

A slight warm up is expected for the work week. Get the full forecast details in the Technical Discussion here.

