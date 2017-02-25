Auditions held for National Anthem singers at Hartford Yard Goats stadium

Singers audition for the chance to sing the National Anthem at the Hartford Yard Goat's Opening Day. (WFSB)

It’s still six weeks out from Opening Day at the Hartford Yard Goats baseball stadium, but auditioners primed to sing the National Anthem are lining up.

At the Spotlight Theatre in Hartford on Saturday, more than 125 hopefuls lined up for their chance to sing the National Anthem before the judges, which included the Hartford Yard Goats General Manager, Tim Restall.

He described to Eyewitness News that it is less about the perfect voice, but more about the singer’s enthusiasm.

"Someone who is not afraid to get in front of 8,000 people and sing,” said Restall. “They know the words and they can have a good time doing it.”

Contestants range in age from mid-70s to just 4 years old – with a variety of occupations to match.

For people like Magdaly Rios, who is a dental assistant by day, the chance to audition and potentially sing the National Anthem is about hometown pride.

"I was born and raised here and to see how Hartford has changed so much,” said Rios. “I think it means a lot for me to see progress and to be part of progress.”

With 70 games, and opening day on April 13th, there will be lots of opportunities to sing.

