Dozens gather to rally in support of ACA; many for personal reasons

Supporters of the ACA gather in New Britain to protest its potential impending repeal. (WFSB)

The rain on Saturday evening did not stop at least one hundred people from gathering to rally in support of the Affordable Care Act.

Amidst the crowd, Eyewitness News spoke to organizer, Bobby Berriault, who said without the support of the Affordable Care Act, he would not have been able to undergo a life-saving brain surgery.

"The Affordable Care Act, Medicaid and Husky Care, saved my life,” said Berriault.

The firsthand experience on the impact of the Affordable Care Act compelled Berriault to speak out against the possible repeal of the healthcare program.

"I think it's very important, as a blue state, we are a leader in country and if we want to show the rest of the country how to resist the administration that's coming in,” said New Britain resident Leah Greenley, “we need to be out showing them exactly how we do it."

While Roxbury resident, Jon Murray is not enrolled in the Affordable Care Act’s program, he told Eyewitness News that accessibility to healthcare is something that should be available to all.

"Everybody in congress gets government sponsored healthcare for life,” said Murray. “And I think if it's good enough for them, it's good enough for every American."

Rallies, like those in New Haven and New Britain mirrored those across the country today as National and local Democrats held a “National Day of Action.”

