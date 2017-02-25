Man dies after car submerges into Saugatuck River in Westport

A man was killed, and a female was rescued after the car they were in went into the Saugatuck River (Westport Police)

A man died Saturday after he and a woman were rescued from the Saugatuck River in Westport.

One woman was rescued from the Saugatuck River currents, while the male victim was rescued further up the river.

Crews responded to a call from nearby restaurant workers who heard a woman’s screams for help at about 7:40 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Upon arrival, Westport firefighters boarded a civilian boat and rescued the woman, whose car had submerged. Police said she told them that a male, also in the car, may still be in the water.

About a half hour later, crews found the man near the Bridge Street bridge.

Both the man and woman were taken to Norwalk Hospital.

On Sunday, police identified the man as 76-year-old Richard Lamendola, of Syosset, New York.

The car was removed from the river with the help of the Westport Dive Team.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.