Truck crashes into brook in Glastonbury

A truck crashed into a brook in Glastonbury on Sunday morning (WFSB)

Emergency crews responded to the area of Griswold Street and Milestone Drive on Sunday morning after a truck crashed into a brook.

The truck was seen down a small embankment where a brook runs through.

The area where the crash happened is closed to traffic.

It is unclear how the crash happened or if any injuries have been reported.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.