Snow blower thefts reported in Wethersfield

Snow blowers have been reported stolen from homes in Wethersfield (WFSB)

Nearly 20 snow blowers have been snatched up from homes around Wethersfield just in the last month and now, police have issued a warning to all town residents.

"I read the police message on Facebook, warning us about snow blowers being missing in the area,” said Judith Milardo.

Moments after she read that, she looked out her window.

"I remember thinking, ‘well it's a good thing it's suddenly spring and we don't have to worry about that anymore’,” Milardo said.

That’s when she realized her snow blower had been stolen from her Wethersfield home.

"Someone walked all the way up the length of our sidewalk to the door, and it's fairly long, meaning they're really invading on our privacy. And they took the snow blower right from the backdoor, and I could have been sitting there,” Milardo said.

Now all that’s left is the tarp that had once covered the snow blower.

"Anything that's outside needs to be locked, need to be chained. Our grill is chained to the porch with a lock,” Milardo said.

She wasn’t the only victim.

Wethersfield police say 17 snow blowers have been snatched up from homes all across town in the last few weeks.

Snow removal equipment has been taken from porches, driveways, and unsecured sheds and garages.

"We think we live in the best neighborhood, so to think that that happens, we feel bad,” said Anna Lis, of Wethersfield.

Police said they believe these are crimes of opportunity, where the thieves see a chance to commit this crime, without being caught.

The latest incident happened on Saturday, within a short time frame.

"In between the two hours, someone was driving around and noticed the snow blower unsecured. May or may not have been in the neighborhood for that reason, but took the opportunity,” said Wethersfield Police Sgt. Oscar Rivera.

Police said they suspect the perpetrators are re-selling the snow blowers to make a couple hundred dollars.

Rivera is urging residents to put their snow blowers away, and make sure they're properly secured.

"It sounds simple and we understand that sometimes people get distracted or it may seem inconvenient,” he said, “but, please find a wind to secure it."

Wethersfield police said no arrests have been made, but anyone with information should contact them.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.