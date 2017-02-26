Special elections planned for 3 open legislative seats

Special elections are being held to fill three Connecticut General Assembly seats vacated by sitting lawmakers who decided to take other state jobs.

Elections are planned for Tuesday in the 2nd Senatorial District, 32nd Senatorial District and the 115th Assembly District. The special election could change control of the Senate, which currently has an even number of Republican and Democratic senators.

In the 2nd Senate District, veteran Hartford Rep. Douglas McCrory, a Democrat, is facing Republican Windsor Town Councilman Mike McDonald. In the 32nd Senate District, second-term Republican state Rep. Eric Berthel of Watertown is facing Roxbury attorney and Democrat Gregory Cava.

In the 115th Assembly District, West Haven Democrat and management consultant Dorinda Kennan Borer is running against West Haven Republican Edward Granfield, who runs an oil delivery business.

