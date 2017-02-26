Bridge construction to close Route 10 in Granby overnight

Route 10 in Granby will be temporarily closed as bridge construction materials are brought into town tonight.

The road is also known as Salmon Brook Street, and will be closed near Canton Road from 8 p.m. on Sunday to 2 a.m. on Monday.

A detour will be posted from Route 189 or Hartford Avenue, to Floydville Road.

Delays are expected, and drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

Police suggest anyone driving to or from Bradley Airport, consider I-91 as an alternative to Route 10.

