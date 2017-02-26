Family, friends remember man killed in East Haven plane crash

One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a plane crash in East Haven not far from Tweed New Haven Airport.

Family and friends gathered on Sunday afternoon to say goodbye to the student pilot who was killed in a plane crash in East Haven last week.

The memorial service for Pablo Campos Isona was held in Bridgeport on Sunday.

"Pablo was just an incredible person, everywhere he went, he just had the ability to touch people in a very positive way,” said Wil Gonzalez, who said his uncle Pablo Campos Isona dreamed of flying planes. "When we were learning our ABC’s, when we were learning our math, Pablo was also highly interested in planes, in aviation, that's why he joined the Navy, he wanted to become a pilot."

That dream was cut short last Wednesday, when the plane with the 31-year-old on board as a student pilot, crashed shortly after take-off from Tweed New Haven Airport, killing him.

The flight instructor, 20-year-old Rafayel Hany Wassef, suffered serious injuries.

While the cause of the crash is still under investigation, Gonzalez wants people to remember Pablo, not for how he died, but how he lived.

"The only way that I feel we can truly do that is to live the best possible life that we can and every single day to try to move forward and follow our dreams and put our best foot forward because that's what he did every single day,” Gonzalez said.

Campos Isona will be laid to rest in Puerto Rico later this week.

