Mailbox peeper leaves homeowner and family startled

A Bristol man alerted police after he caught a man on surveillance video opening his mailbox and looking in.

With a young family to consider, Bristol resident, Matthew Ficaro installed surveillance cameras on his home about a month ago, he said, for peace of mind.

"Since we do have the baby,” said Ficaro. “We would just like to make sure that we don't have any people that we don't know on our property."

However, Ficaro told Eyewitness News that he was startled by this finding so soon after installing the cameras.

"It's a little bit scary," said Ficaro. "He was there for long enough to make sure we didn't have mail, I mean, he took a good look in there."

Ficaro said the incident took place on Saturday evening on his Federal Hill home while his wife and young son were home.

"After she had gotten the mail, she got a notification on her phone that somebody was at the door and that was camera notifying her that there was somebody on our porch, " said Ficaro.

Immediately, Ficaro said he notified police which has launched an investigation. He said he is grateful his family is safe, and now believes the surveillance cameras is money well spent.

“It’s amazing what you’ll catch.”

