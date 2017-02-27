Copy-'Moonlight' wins best picture Academy Award

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The coming-of-age drama "Moonlight" is the winner of the best picture Academy Award.
The film won after the end of the awards ceremony was plunged into chaos after "La La Land" was mistakenly announced as the best picture winner.
Presenter Warren Beatty says he paused so long before the name was read because the envelope read Emma Stone, "La La Land." Actress Faye Dunaway read the name "La La Land" after chiding Beatty for taking so long to read the winner.
Watch: Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway in the biggest #Oscars flub ever. pic.twitter.com/BjBXrX7gi0— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 27, 2017
The film tells the story of a boy's journey to adulthood through his rough upbringing in Miami. The film stars Naomi Harris as the boy's drug-addicted mother, and Mahershala Ali as a drug dealer-turned mentor for the boy.
"Moonlight" has provided some of the stiffest competition during Hollywood's awards season for the musical "La La Land," which was nominated for a history-tying 14 Academy Awards.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
