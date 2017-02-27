Hundreds attend town hall hosted by Sen. Richard Blumenthal

According to the New York Post, CBS News anchor Scott Pelley has been removed from the network's evening newscast.More >
According to the New York Post, CBS News anchor Scott Pelley has been removed from the network's evening newscast.More >
Prosecutors say a Texas nurse who is in prison for the 1984 killing of a toddler and who faces new charges in the 1981 death of an infant is suspected of killing as many as 60 young children around that time.More >
Prosecutors say a Texas nurse who is in prison for the 1984 killing of a toddler and who faces new charges in the 1981 death of an infant is suspected of killing as many as 60 young children around that time.More >
President Trump later deleted the tweet and wrote the following response: "Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!"More >
President Trump later deleted the tweet and wrote the following response: "Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!"More >
We've all been there, typing away at 50 words per minute, when suddenly the English language gets the best of us resulting in a Google search for the correct spelling of a word.More >
We've all been there, typing away at 50 words per minute, when suddenly the English language gets the best of us resulting in a Google search for the correct spelling of a word.More >
Police say a former Connecticut police chief has been charged with driving under the influence.More >
Police say a former Connecticut police chief has been charged with driving under the influence.More >
Strong storms could be knocking on our door later this afternoon and this evening.More >
Strong storms could be knocking on our door later this afternoon and this evening.More >
A thunderstorm threat for Wednesday will be highly dependent on how much sun breaks through the cloud cover.More >
A thunderstorm threat for Wednesday will be highly dependent on how much sun breaks through the cloud cover.More >
Kathy Griffin says she went way too far when she appeared in a brief video Tuesday holding what looked like President Donald Trump's bloody, severed head.More >
Kathy Griffin says she went way too far when she appeared in a brief video Tuesday holding what looked like President Donald Trump's bloody, severed head.More >
A Texas man could face charges after a photo of him and a toddler straddling a high-performance motorcycle sparked outrage on social media, according to police.More >
A Texas man could face charges after a photo of him and a toddler straddling a high-performance motorcycle sparked outrage on social media, according to police.More >
The decision would be a significant foreign policy break with nearly every other nation on earth and a major reversal of the Obama administration's efforts on climate change.More >
The decision would be a significant foreign policy break with nearly every other nation on earth and a major reversal of the Obama administration's efforts on climate change.More >