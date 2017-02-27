Late night basement fire forces homeowners out

A basement fire in Stamford prompted a response from more than 40 firefighters late Sunday night.

According to the Stamford Fire Department, crews were called to a three-story home at 60 Fairview Ave. in the Shippan Point neighborhood.

The report came in around 10:15 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they said they found the fire to be "well-involved."

The people inside the home had already evacuated.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire at the second floor. It was brought under control just after 11:15 p.m.

The home was significantly damaged by fire, water and smoke.

No one was hurt.

The people living inside were relocated to a family member's home.

The fire department said it responded with 44 members and had support from the Stamford Police Department and Stamford EMS.

The scene was cleared around 1:30 a.m. on Monday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

