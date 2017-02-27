Man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Fairfield

A 43-year-old man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Fairfield early Monday morning.

James Mindrum of Stratford was driving northbound just south of exit 23 when he veered off the right shoulder without braking, an eyewitness told state police.

Around 2 a.m., his Ford Escape went through a wire rope guardrail, down an embankment and struck a tree, troopers said.

Mindrum has to be extricated from the SUV. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident shut down the right lane of I-95 north in the area for about three hours.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.