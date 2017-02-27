Nonstop flights between CT and San Francisco announced

Connecticut travelers can soon fly to San Francisco with nonstop service out of Bradley International Airport.

United Airlines, The Connecticut Airport Authority and Gov. Dannel Malloy announced the debut of new, seasonal nonstop United Airlines service between Windsor Locks and San Francisco.

It begins on June 8 and runs through Sept. 8.

“United is proud to offer our Connecticut customers a convenient and comfortable travel experience between Hartford and our premier Pacific gateway hub in San Francisco,” said Aileen Moriarty, United’s manager of Connecticut sales. “This new route will provide multiple connections to destinations along the U.S. West Coast and to United’s international routes to China and business centers throughout Asia.”

The service will utilize a 128 seat Airbus 319.

The outbound flight will leave Bradley at 6:30 a.m. eastern time and arrive at San Francisco International Airport at 9:46 a.m., pacific time.

The inbound flight will leave SFO at 10:30 p.m. pacific time and arrive at Bradley at 6:53 a.m. eastern time.

“What I hope everyone understands with these ongoing developments is that adding more airlines and more routes opens the door for increased economic opportunities for business travelers who see Hartford as a destination where their companies can do business with even more convenience," Malloy said.

In 2016, a number of airlines announced flights from Windsor Locks to international destinations. The flights included Aer Lingus service to Dublin, Ireland, American Airlines service to Los Angeles, United Airlines service to Denver and OneJet Service to Pittsburgh.

