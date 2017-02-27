Survey: CT ranked as one of best states for women

The personal-finance website WalletHub has released a survey on the best states for women. The survey comes ahead of March, which is Women’s History Month. (WalletHub)

Connecticut was ranked as one of the best states for women, according to a recent survey.

The personal-finance website WalletHub has released a survey on the best states for women. The survey comes ahead of March, which is Women’s History Month.

The survey looked at 19 key metrics including share of women in poverty, high school dropout rate for women, share of women who voted in 2012 presidential election, female uninsured rate, women’s life expectancy at birth, women’s preventive health care, prevalence of rape victimization among females.

The top state for women was Minnesota while Connecticut was ranked number 10. Besides Minnesota, the top five states were Vermont, North Dakota, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Connecticut finished the top categories, according to WalletHub:

4th – Share of Women in Poverty

14th – High School Dropout Rate for Women

23rd – Share of Women Who Voted in 2012* Presidential Election

7th – Female Uninsured Rate

4th – Women’s Life Expectancy at Birth

1st – Women’s Preventive Health Care

2nd – Prevalence of Rape Victimization Among Females

To see photos of the top 10 states, click here.

To see the full results, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.