Water main break reported in Bristol

Crews were working to fix a water main break in Bristol on Monday morning.

The break was reported on Broad Place around 10 a.m.

The water was shut off for customers on Broad Place and part of Broad Street.

It is unclear how long the repairs will take to complete, but the Bristol Water Department said it would not be more than a few hours. Crews from Bristol Water Department "will remain on until service has been restored to all of our customers."

Some customers could be experiencing "lower than normal pressure, discolored water or no water."

"Once service has been restored, you may experience discolored water. You should run the cold water in your bathtub until the water runs clear. You will want to refrain from doing laundry until the water returns to normal," the Bristol Water Department posted on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.