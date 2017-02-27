Structure fire reported in New Britain - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Structure fire reported in New Britain


NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -

Firefighters were battling a structure fire in New Britain on Monday morning. 

The fire was reported on Woodland Street around 11:30 a.m. The fire is believed to be a garage behind a home. 

There was no word on injuries or the cause. 

