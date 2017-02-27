Man rescued from Farmington River in New Hartford

A person was rescued from the Farmington River in New Hartford on Monday. (WFSB photo)

Crews were involved in a water rescue on Farmington River in New Hartford on Monday morning.

The incident was reported off Main Street around 11:45 a.m.

Police said the man suffered a medical condition and fell into the icy water.

It happened near the River Run condo complex off Route 44.

He was taken to the hospital but his condition is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.