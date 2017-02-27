2.27.17 Sweet & Salty Mac 'n' Cheese - WFSB 3 Connecticut

2.27.17 Sweet & Salty Mac 'n' Cheese

Sweet & Salty Mac 'n' Cheese

From Jocelyn Ruggiero

This recipe appears in the March 2017 issue of Relish magazine, distributed this weekend in newspapers nationwide. https://communitytable.parade.com/567484/jocelynruggiero/sweet-salty-mac-ncomminity table-cheese/

Ingredients:

             6 Tbsp flour

               5 Tbsp butter

              3 cups 2% reduced fat milk

             2 cups grated Parmesan cheese

            1 (8-oz) pkg cream cheese, cut into small pieces

             1 lb large pasta shells

              ½ cup honey

           1 lb bacon, cooked and crumbled, ¼ cup reserved

DIRECTIONS:

.               Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium heat.

.               Whisk in flour and milk. Reduce heat to low, and cook until slightly thickened, about 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Add Parmesan and cream cheese. Stir until melted.

.               Cook pasta. Pour cheese mixture over pasta and mix well. Stir in honey and all but ¼ cup bacon.

.               Pour into a 2½-qt casserole dish, top with reserved bacon and bake 20 minutes.

Serves 8. Per serving: 815 cal, 44g fat, 121mg chol, 34g prot, 73g carbs, 25g sugar, 2g fiber, 1568mg sodium