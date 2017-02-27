2.27.17 Sweet & Salty Mac 'n' Cheese

Sweet & Salty Mac 'n' Cheese
From Jocelyn Ruggiero
This recipe appears in the March 2017 issue of Relish magazine, distributed this weekend in newspapers nationwide. https://communitytable.parade.com/567484/jocelynruggiero/sweet-salty-mac-ncomminity table-cheese/
Ingredients:
6 Tbsp flour
5 Tbsp butter
3 cups 2% reduced fat milk
2 cups grated Parmesan cheese
1 (8-oz) pkg cream cheese, cut into small pieces
1 lb large pasta shells
½ cup honey
1 lb bacon, cooked and crumbled, ¼ cup reserved
DIRECTIONS:
. Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium heat.
. Whisk in flour and milk. Reduce heat to low, and cook until slightly thickened, about 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Add Parmesan and cream cheese. Stir until melted.
. Cook pasta. Pour cheese mixture over pasta and mix well. Stir in honey and all but ¼ cup bacon.
. Pour into a 2½-qt casserole dish, top with reserved bacon and bake 20 minutes.
KITCHEN COUNTER
Serves 8. Per serving: 815 cal, 44g fat, 121mg chol, 34g prot, 73g carbs, 25g sugar, 2g fiber, 1568mg sodium