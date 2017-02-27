Bomb threat reported at West Hartford school; FBI investigating incident

A bomb threat was reported at a West Hartford school on Monday morning and it could be connected to other threats occurring throughout the country.

The Federal Bureau-Investigation was notified after a bomb threat was called into the Hebrew High School on Bloomfield Avenue around 10:45 a.m.

Officers were called to the school and after a search, authorities said they located nothing suspicious in nature. The Hebrew High School then returned to "normal operating procedures."

Police in West Hartford said other threats were received at out-of-state Jewish Community Centers and Jewish day schools.

The West Hartford Police Department is working with faith-based leaders about security concerns.

The incident remains under investigation by West Hartford Police Detective Division.

