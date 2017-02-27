Minor injuries reported in Monday's crash involving a tractor trailer

Minor injuries were reported in a crash that involved four vehicles, including a tractor trailer, that happened on I-95 in Stamford on Monday.

The crash happened just before exit 9 around 3 p.m.

Connecticut State Police said an unoccupied truck was involved in the crash when it rolled and hit the metal guard rail, then entered the southbound lanes.

The truck hit one car, then its trailer hit another car, and it caused a chain reaction.

The truck driver was issued an infraction ticket for leaving a motor vehicle on the highway without properly setting emergency brakes.

Another driver was issued a ticket for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

