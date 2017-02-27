Quassy hiring for 2017 season

An amusement park in Connecticut is looking to hire employees for the 2017 season.

Quassy Amusement & Waterpark in Middlebury will be accepting applications at its facility on Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The applications can be dropped off at park office, located near the Grand Carousel building, which is located at the 2132 Middlebury Rd.

The following positions are available to be filled:

grounds

ride safety inspectors

restroom attendants

games

arcade attendants

ride operators

food service

lifeguards

parking

customer relations

sales team associate

guest services representatives for corporate outings

To download an application, click here.

Quassy Amusement & Waterpark opens on May 6 and runs through the October season.

