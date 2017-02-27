Police identify man killed in crash in Groton

Police identified the 25-year-old man who was killed in a crash early Monday morning in Groton.

The crash happened on Military Highway between Lestertown Road and Fulton Drive around 12:15 a.m.

The driver of the car, Groton resident Ryan M. Piazza, was found outside of the car when emergency responders arrived.

Piazza was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and then flown to Yale-New Haven Hospital via LIFE STAR where police said he died.

The deadly crash remains under investigation by Groton Town Police Department. Anyone with information should contact police at 860-441-6712.

