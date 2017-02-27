Tribute to old mural unveiled at Windsor school

Students in Windsor walked into school the day after the election to see a blank wall, where a portrait of President Barack Obama used to be.

Parents are upset after a mural of President Obama was painted over (WFSB)

There has been some controversy over what was done to a school mural in Windsor.

Students walked into the Oliver Ellsworth School in Windsor the day after the November election and saw a blank wall where a portrait of President Barack Obama used to be.

That raised a lot of questions, but now a tribute to the old mural is being unveiled.

Eyewitness News reported on this last November, where parents said it was upsetting to learn the mural was gone.

After months of work and deliberation, the mural is back in a different form.

"I think people will feel, it's okay now,” said parent Ayana Taylor.

A committee was made up of parents, students, Windsor residents and Board of Education members to find a way to replace what was lost.

"The final verdict was to get the mural in the same form. We didn't want to do anything to change what the original artist did and get it back in the same way without distorting it,” Taylor said.

A picture of the original mural was put onto a canvas and now, it will be hanging where the mural once was.

"The original mural is on a wall and it can get chipped. It's in an elementary school, so the canvas we thought was the best way to remedy that wear and tear that can happen all the time,” Taylor said.

In a statement, the Windsor Public Schools Superintendent said “It was determined to be a great opportunity to share the canvas and invited citizens to join the school for the evening."

The canvas was unveiled at the school Monday evening.

